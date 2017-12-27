Government shrinks industrial land supply in first half of 2018

SINGAPORE - The Government said on Wednesday (Dec 27) it is launching six sites on the confirmed list and seven sites on the reserve list, with a total site area of 12.56ha for the first half of 2018.

This is a slight dip from eight confirmed list sites and six reserve list sites totalling 13.9ha for the second half of 2017.

In the first half of 2017, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released six confirmed list sites and five reserve list sites, with a total site area of 11.25ha.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand, while those on the reserve list are put up for tender when a developer makes an offer of a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the Government.

In the latest launch, all the sites on the confirmed list are zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use. Three of the six sites are located in Tuas South, with the rest in Tampines, Woodlands Industrial Park and Tanjong Penjuru.

Two of the six plots were previously on the reserve list in the second half of 2017. Half the confirmed list sites are smallish - under 0.5ha - as the Government continues to push out land that meets the needs of industrialists in terms of size and price quantum.

The sites on the reserve list are larger in comparison, with the biggest - at 2.4ha - in Tuas South.

The MTI said that it will "continue to release sufficient land through the Industrial Government Land Sales programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore".