First half of 2017 will have 11 sites for sale under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

SINGAPORE - The Industrial Government Land Sales programme has listed 11 sites up for grabs in the first half of 2017.

There are six on the confirmed list and five on the reserve list, which can be triggered for public tender with an acceptable minimum bid.

"The Government will continue to release sufficient land... to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore," the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday (Dec 23).

The six confirmed plots have a total site area of 3.27ha, and all have a tenure of 20 years. Four are in Tuas South Link, one in Tampines North Drive and one in Jalan Lam Huat - the largest of the six sites at 0.8ha.