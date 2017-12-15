Developers sell 785 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up from 760 units in Oct: URA

SINGAPORE - Developers sold 785 private homes in November, slightly higher than the 760 units sold the previous month, but lower than the 860 units sold in November last year.

The above figures, released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Dec 15), exclude executive condominiums (ECs) - a public-private housing hybrid form.

The URA's data, compiled from its survey of licensed housing developers, also showed that developers found buyers for 148 EC units last month, lower than the 211 units in October and the 251 units in November last year.

Last month's top-selling private residential project was Parc Botannia along Fernvale Street in the Sengkang area, with 253 units sold at a median price of S$1,287 per sq ft (psf). The project, by Sing Holdings and Wee Hur, was launched during the month.

Developers also moved units in earlier launched projects. Hao Yuan Investment sold 71 units last month at the Queens Peak condo next to Queenstown MRT Station at a median price of S$1,694 psf.

Kingsford Property Development sold 38 units at its Upper Serangoon View project Kingsford Waterbay at a median price of S$1,346 psf.

GuocoLand moved 35 units at Sims Urban Oasis at a median price of S$1,508 psf.