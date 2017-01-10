Condo resale prices up 0.4% in December, hardly change for full-year: SRX report

SINGAPORE - Resale prices of non-landed private residential properties in Singapore edged up 0.4 per cent last month from November, meaning prices hardly budged in 2016, according to flash figures from SRX Property on Tuesday (Jan 10).

For the full year, prices inched up 0.1 per cent, led by a 1.8 per cent increase for properties in the prime districts.

On the other hand, resale units in the city fringe and outlying districts recorded fell 0.9 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively over 2016.

Prices in December were down 7.8 per cent from their recent peak in Jan 2014.

SRX Property also revised up the month on month price increase in November to 0.5 per cent from 0.3 per cent.

Prices in the core central region (CCR) or prime districts remained unchanged, but the rise was led by increase of 1.2 per cent in properties outside the central region (OCR), while prices decreased in rest of the central region (RCR) by 0.5 per cent.