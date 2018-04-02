Board changes at URA and JTC

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has appointed five new members - including Standard Chartered's chief executive officer for Singapore and Asean markets Judy Hsu, and DP Architects chief Angelene Chan - with effect from yesterday.

Chairman of the board Peter Ho has been re-appointed, along with seven other members, while five members stepped down.

Besides Ms Hsu and Ms Chan, the other three new board members are Mr Bill Chang, CEO of group enterprise at Singtel; Mr Ong Kim Pong, regional CEO of South-east Asia at PSA International; and Mr Khairudin Saharom, principal and director of Kite Studio Architecture.

The five board members who stepped down after their terms ended on March 31 are Mr Mok Wei Wei, managing director of W Architects; Mr Liang Eng Hwa, managing director of treasury and markets at DBS Bank; Mr Joe Sim, CEO of Malaysia operations division at Parkway Pantai; Mr Goh Sin Teck, editor of Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao at Singapore Press Holdings; and Ms Anisa Hassan, managing director of IJL Professional Dating.

The URA board now has 13 members including Mr Ho. All appointments are for a three-year term until March 31, 2021.

Separately, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced board changes for JTC, including five new board members.

PSA International's group CEO Tan Chong Meng has been named deputy chairman of the JTC board, with effect from yesterday.

The other four new board members are Mr Lam Yi Young, MTI deputy secretary (industry); Major-General Melvyn Ong, Ministry of Defence chief of defence force; Mr Shafie Shamsuddin, PT Trans Retail (Carrefour Indonesia) president, director and CEO; and Mr Michael Sim, Platanetree Capital executive director.