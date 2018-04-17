Bid triggers tender of Tuas industrial site on reserve list

SINGAPORE - JTC Corporation will be putting an industrial site at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) up for sale by public tender on April 24 with a six-week tender period, after accepting the committed bid price of not less than S$15.6 million, it said on Tuesday (April 16).

Zoned for Business-2 development under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's 2014 Master Plan, the 2.41 hectare land parcel has a 30-year tenure and a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of two times.

The land parcel was made available for application from Dec 27, 2016 through the reserve list system under the second half 2016 Industrial Government Land Sales Programme, JTC said.