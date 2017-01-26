Americans are flipping houses like it's 2006

WASHINGTON • A tactic that helped define the height of home-buying madness in the United States in the years before the market collapsed is rearing its head again.

Home flippers, who buy properties as a speculative bet on short-term price appreciation, accounted for 6.1 per cent of US home sales last year, according to real estate online portal Trulia.

It defines a flip as a property that is sold twice in a 12-month period in arm's-length transactions.

That is the highest share since 2006 when flips accounted for 7.3 per cent of sales.

Flipping has made a strong comeback in cities that were battered by the foreclosure crisis. They include Las Vegas, where 10.5 per cent of last year's sales were flips, the highest in the country, as well as Tampa in Florida and California.

Eleven metropolitan areas had flip rates that reached 17-year highs, according to Trulia data.

Flipping has become more common as home prices have increased, said Trulia chief economist Ralph McLaughlin. Whether that is cause for concern is an open question.

Local housing market investors can bid up prices in a speculative frenzy, as recent history has shown.

When flippers crowd into a market, they compete with buyers seeking a home to live in. But flippers can also provide a valuable service by investing in needed renovations that owner-occupiers might not have time for, Mr McLaughlin said.

Trulia's report shows flippers in Las Vegas are seeking building permits at the highest rate since 2000, suggesting they are making substantial repairs and not simply buying homes to make quick money.

"Is the market going to flip out again?" he said. "I don't think the signs are there yet."

BLOOMBERG