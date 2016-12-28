Prices of completed non-landed units slip 0.7 per cent in Nov: NUS SRPI

SINGAPORE - Prices of completed private apartments and condominiums slipped 0.7 per cent in November from a month ago, as completed units fared the worst.

Flash estimates for Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) released on Wednesday (Dec 28) found that completed units (above 506 sq ft) in the Central Region fell 0.8 per cent during the month, their worst showing.

Central Region is defined as Districts 1-4, including the financial district and Sentosa Cove, and the traditional prime residential districts of 9, 10 and 11 by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies.

For non-Central Region, the fall was 0.7 per cent in November, according to NUS SRPI data stated.

Overall, the SRPI saw a dip by 0.7 per cent during the month.