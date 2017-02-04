Price and volume movers

VOL CLOSE($) CHANGE +/-

Hu An Cable 3,410.0 0.006 +0.002 +50.00

Oceanus 334,151.1 0.009 +0.001 +12.50

SinoCloud 1,400.0 0.002 +0.001 +100.00

Jasper Inv 114,553.3 0.032 +0.006 +23.08

SingHaiyi 25,197.1 0.129 +0.009 +7.50

Singapore-eDev 5,503.3 0.049 +0.010 +25.64

China Star Food 1,642.7 0.188 +0.012 +6.82

Sino Grandness 14,559.0 0.325 +0.055 +20.37

SMJ Intl 30.0 0.085 +0.005 +6.25

Sin Heng Mach 143.2 0.375 +0.045 +13.64

Shows the stocks with the highest combination of price change and of daily activity relative to the three-month average volume

