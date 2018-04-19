Poll: Bias against disabled people, seniors are top issues at work

Ageism and inclusion of people with disabilities remain top issues in the workplace in Singapore, a survey of over 100 human resource leaders for large companies and SMEs has shown.

Thirty-eight per cent of respondents in the survey, conducted by cloud computing company Workday, felt that inclusion of people with disabilities was the biggest issue in the workplace.

This was followed closely by 28 per cent who cited ageism. Eighteen per cent cited other inclusion issues such as gender diversity and social diversity.

More than half of the respondents, or 58.3 per cent, felt their companies did not do enough to support disabled people, while one in four felt older employees faced discrimination. The lack of facilities for the disabled was the main reason for the majority view.

Persons with disabilities comprise 0.55 per cent of the resident labour force.

The survey results were released at a panel discussion yesterday that included top human resource executives from Agoda, KPMG, LinkedIn and Lo & Behold Group.

The panellists cited challenges of bringing these often social issues into a corporate environment. They spoke about "unconscious bias" in talent acquisition and the difficulties of justifying "business relevance" of employee diversity.





They also discussed the steps their companies have taken to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The inherent bias of people has a lot to do with a fixed mindset, said Ms Merle Chen, chief talent officer at local hospitality company Lo & Behold.

"There are set ways of doing things... like 'I've come from this industry in the past and this was the way things were done, so it should work here,' " she added, emphasising the need to change fixed mindsets.

The panel warned of the dangers of tokenism in trying to force diversity in hiring practices.

The human resource officials felt that the two most pressing issues in the hiring and promoting of older employees were outdated skill sets and a lack of aptitude for new technologies.

This was obvious in technology-driven companies like Agoda, one of the world's fastest-growing online travel booking platforms.

The bulk of the e-commerce company's nearly 4,000 staff tended to be aged 30 and below, according to its chief people officer Jeffrey Lee.

But he also said there was value in including older workers to better reflect customer diversity, saying that his younger team had found it difficult to appeal to customers with families, an important demographic in the travel industry.

Mr Lee said valuable older employees with outdated skills should be given opportunities to learn as they work. He mentioned SkillsFuture as a useful initiative.

The survey findings also showed that large companies may find age discrimination to be more of an issue than small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mr David Hope, Asia-Pacific president at Workday, said: "The larger an organisation, the more complex its people processes... It's easier for issues such as ageism to creep in and become amplified... Hence, the need to actively invest time, resources and technology to improve diversity and inclusion issues."