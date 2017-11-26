Plan differently with OCBC Life Goals

MS TAN SIEW LEE, HEAD OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT SINGAPORE, OCBC BANK

Like many other Singaporeans, Mr Andre Hoeden finds himself in a balancing act, juggling a number of different financial responsibilities, ranging from routine daily expenses to other more long-term obligations, including saving for his children's education.

Mr Hoeden has yet to plan for his retirement as he is focused on saving enough to provide the best educational opportunities for his three young children. So retirement planning has fallen by the wayside.

After all, the conventional wisdom is that we could always rely on earned income and property to meet retirement needs. The inconvenient reality is that this may not be nearly enough.

Where there are many pressing financial concerns, it always helps to take a step back and assess your situation along with the gaps that need to be addressed. In this case, a holistic and structured goal-planning approach could be beneficial.

Let us look at how OCBC Life Goals can help Mr Hoeden with his financial situation.

UNDERSTANDING HIS GOALS

At the outset, the top priority for Mr Hoeden is clearly saving for his children's education. As shown in many studies, the tendency is often to ignore longer-term goals such as retirement and to focus on financial objectives that seem more time-sensitive, such as children's education.

As a result, planning for retirement begins a little too late, which may inevitably lead a person to postpone retirement to a later age or settle for a retirement lifestyle that is not the desired one.

Fortunately for Mr Hoeden, time is on his side. His children are still very young and he is in his prime working age. Starting now will allow him to take full advantage of the power of compounding, which can help shore up his accounts to fund both the cost of his children's education and his eventual retirement.

If Mr Hoeden needs to prioritise his goals as he finds it almost impossible to save, given the high cost of living, he would naturally give priority to his children's education.

WORKING TOWARDS HIS GOALS

In terms of goal planning, it is always good to begin with an end in mind.

As far as his children's education is concerned, Mr Hoeden may want to first figure out the amount he will need for this. It always helps to be specific - is he thinking about sending his children to local universities or would they prefer an overseas education?

Second, Mr Hoeden should ascertain the gap between what he has saved and what he will need. Figuring out the composition of financial products that could help to close that gap will be important as he moves along the planning process.

He should consider investing a portion of his funds to earn higher returns, in line with his personal risk appetite.

Constructing a diversified portfolio that is spread across multiple asset classes, geographical regions and investment strategies will be important to ensure some stability to his children's education portfolio.

Lastly, and perhaps even before he starts on the planning process, Mr Hoeden should review whether his family has sufficient insurance coverage, as our protection needs tend to change with time.

This is essential as medical costs are high and any sudden illness could deplete his savings and derail the progress towards his goals.

REVIEW HIS PROGRESS REGULARLY

Goal planning should never be static - it should evolve with time as circumstances change. Monitoring and reviewing these plans should be part and parcel of any goal-planning process.

At OCBC Bank, we believe in conducting annual reviews with customers to ensure they remain on track to achieving their goals. While tracking the progress of existing goals, we may at the same time uncover opportunities to start planning for other goals such as retirement, as financial situations and commitments would have changed over time.