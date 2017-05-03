Pan-United to spin-off Chinese ports business for Hong Kong listing

SINGAPORE - Pan-United Corp, Singapore's largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and cement, is spinning off its Chinese port division ahead of a listing on the Hong Kong bourse.

Pan-United on Wednesday said the "de-merger" of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Xinghua Port Holdings as a separate listed entity by the end of the year is expected to generate "greater investor visibility and understanding".

The creation of two pure-play businesses on different stock exchanges could help investors better assess the respective market values of the concrete and cement business and ports business on a stand-alone basis, it said.

As part of the de-merger, Xinghua plans to capitalise an existing S$102 million inter-company loan extended by Pan-United to Xinghua into newly issued Xinghua shares.

Pan-United will also undertake a capital reduction exercise and distribution in specie of Pan-United's entire shareholding in Xinghua to Pan-United shareholders on the indicative basis of one Xinghua share for every two existing Pan-United shares.

Xinghua also intends to issue new shares comprising up to 5 per cent of the enlarged share capital of Xinghua under a share incentive scheme that will benefit select employees and certain business partners.

Separately, Pan-United intends to raise gross proceeds of S$60.9 million through a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 141.6 million new shares.

Each rights share will be issued at 43 cents on the basis of one rights share for every four existing ordinary shares held by shareholders.

The proceeds will be used to partially retire Pan-United's external debt that was obtained to acquire an additional equity stake in Singapore Changshu Development back in 2013.

Although Pan-United's port business accounted for S$91.9 million or 13 per cent of group revenue in 2016, overall it represented 63 per cent or S$16.5 million of group profit after tax and non-controlling interests.

Pan-United shares fell a cent or 1.37 per cent to close at 72 cents before trading was halted prior to the announcement.