Over 97% of taxpayers file returns electronically

Ninety-six per cent of taxpayers filed their tax returns on time this year, maintaining the record high set in 2016.

Also, about 770,000 taxpayers, or more than 97 per cent of those who filed, did so electronically, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a press release yesterday. It also said 17 per cent of e-filers did so with smartphones and tablets, one of the tax filing enhancements introduced last year.

As part of a newly piloted initiative, about 70,000 e-filers received their finalised tax bill (Notice of Assessment) immediately upon filing their tax returns. Taxpayers on the Giro payment scheme will have their instalment payment based on their actual tax payments instead of a provisional instalment plan, giving them greater certainty on their tax payments. Iras aims to scale up this service initiative progressively.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 partnerships filed their business income by end-February, allowing their partners the convenience of having their partnership income pre-filled in their individual returns. With over 10,000 taxpayers benefiting from this, Iras has invited all business partnerships to file earlier in 2018.