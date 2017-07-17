On The Move: Pacific Star Development

Pacific Star Development

Chua Siong Kiat: Ceased to be executive director and non-property division head last Thursday.

Mr Chua, 46, who was appointed to the roles on Feb 15, left to pursue other career opportunities.

F J Benjamin Holdings

Ian Lim Sui Yeng: Will cease to be chief executive and director of the firm's units on Friday.

Mr Lim, 43, is leaving to pursue other interests and career opportunities. He was appointed chief executive and director of the Singapore and lifestyle units on Aug 1, 2014.

Sembcorp Industries

Jonathan Asherson: Appointed non-executive independent director today. Mr Asherson, 61, is a director at Rolls-Royce Singapore.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Management

Guy Daniel Harvey-Samuel: Appointed independent non-executive director last Friday.

Mr Harvey-Samuel, 60, was HSBC Singapore chief executive from 2013 to March this year.

Sincap Group

Yau Woon Soon: Appointed financial controller last Tuesday. Mr Yau, 29, oversees the group's financial and accounting functions. He is the brother of independent director Yau Woon Foong.

Serrano

Yap Keck Meng: Ceased to be group financial controller last Friday.

Mr Yap, 50, left to pursue personal interests. He was appointed to the role on July 25 last year.