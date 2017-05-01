On The Move: Hock Lian Seng

Hock Lian Seng

Chua Sey Kok: Retired from his post as executive director last Tuesday. Mr Chua, 64, remains as technical director for Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure.

Kencana Agri

Kent Surya: Ceased to be finance director last Tuesday. Mr Surya, 60, left to pursue personal interests after having held the post since 2008.

AnnAik

Koh Beng Leong: Resigned as executive director last Tuesday. Mr Koh, 51, had held the position since 2011.

Z-Obee

Yang Jian Hui: Ceased to be chief financial officer (CFO) for personal reasons on April 21. Ms Yang, 40, had held the post since 2014.

Kung Wai Chiu, Marco: Named CFO last Monday. Mr Kung, 43, was appointed by the firm's joint provisional liquidators.

Nordic Group

Lin Choon Hin: Retired as executive director last Wednesday. Mr Lin, 49, remains as product development head for Nordic Flow Control.

Hong Leong Asia

Kwek Leng Peck: Named executive chairman, taking over from cousin Kwek Leng Beng after the latter's retirement as non-executive chairman last Friday. Mr Kwek Leng Peck, 60, has served on the board since 1982 and became an executive director in 1998.