On The Move

Roxy-Pacific Holdings

Mr Teo Hong Wee: Resigned as executive director effective from yesterday. Mr Teo, 53, stepped down to spend more time with his family and on personal pursuits. He was appointed to the role in November 1991 and headed the group's property development arm.

China Great Land Holdings

Ms Li Zhangjiang De Malca: Resigned as executive director, chairman and managing director effective from Dec 28. Ms Li, 64, stepped down to pursue personal interests. She was appointed in January 2004.

Mr Xing Fei: Appointed executive director and chairman from Dec 28. Mr Xing, 34, had worked in various Chinese firms in the past 10 years, including China International Investment Group and Beijing Dongpeng Accounting firm.

TSH Corporation

Mr Ng Kim Chew: Ceased being chief financial officer of the group with effect from Dec 31, as the company does not have an operating business and has become a cash company under the Catalist rules. Mr Ng, 45, will remain an adviser and continue to assist the board. Yamada Green Resources

Ms Chew Kim Kuan: Appointed chief financial officer from yesterday. Ms Chew, 38, joined the company in 2011 and was its financial controller between February 2014 and December 2016.

Artivision Technologies

Mr Soh Sai Kiang Philip: Resigned as non-executive director and chairman with effect from Dec 29. Mr Soh, 48, stepped down to pave the way for new leadership. He was appointed to the position in June 2004.

Cambridge Industrial Trust Management

Mr Chua Yong Hai: Retired as chairman with effect from yesterday. Mr Chua, 72, stepped down to facilitate succession planning at the firm and to comply with regulatory requirements. He was appointed to the position in October 2008.

Renewable Energy Asia Group

Mr Tan Kuok Keong: Resigned as group financial controller from Dec 30. Mr Tan, 40, left to pursue another career opportunity. He was appointed to the role in January 2016.