On The Move

Drew & Napier

Davinder Singh: Appointed as executive chairman of the law firm last Tuesday.

Cavinder Bull: Named as chief executive on the same day.

Mr Singh, 60, and Mr Bull, 49, are both senior counsel and will lead the law firm together with deputy chairman and senior counsel Jimmy Yim and deputy chief executive Sushil Nair.

Healthway Medical Corporation

Veronica Chan Wee Ping: Ceased to be president of the company last Monday. Ms Chan, 41, resigned to pursue other interests. She was appointed to the role in September last year.

Goh Lay Lan: Resigned as financial controller last Friday to pursue other career opportunities. Ms Goh, 45, was appointed to the position last November.

Keppel DC Reit Management

Chow Ching Sian: Appointed as chief financial officer last Tuesday. Ms Chow, 39, took over the role from Mr Andy Gwee, who is assuming a new role in Keppel Capital.