On The Move

Huan Hsin Holdings

Chang Shih Hsing: Leaving his post as director from April 28 to spend more time with family. Mr Chang, 55, was appointed to the position in May 1997. But he will stay on as general manager of Shanghai Huan Hsin Electronics Co.

Pacific Radiance

Iris Chia: Appointed as chief financial officer from April 3. Prior to joining the firm, Ms Chia, 46, held senior positions at Natixis between February 2015 and March this year and at Standard Chartered Bank before that.

Cacola Furniture Intl

Henry Chow Tat Ming: Ceased to be executive director and chairman from April 10. Mr Chow, 59, has resigned due to other commitments. He was appointed to the role in September 2011.

Asian Pay Television Trust

Brian McKinley: Appointed as chief executive officer and executive director from April 13. Following the appointment, Mr McKinley, 46, has relinquished his position as chief financial officer of the trustee-manager Macquarie APPT Management.

Somnath Adak: Appointed as chief financial officer from April 13. Mr Adak, 33, previously spent seven years in Macquarie Group where he held various positions. Among them was the post of finance controller of the trustee-manager.

Lu Fang-Ming: Appointed as non-executive director and vice-chairman from April 13. Mr Lu, 63, was selected after the board reviewed his qualifications and experience in the telecommunications, networking and technology sectors.

Cheong Wei Yue: Ceased to be chief executive officer and executive director from April 13.

Mr Cheong, 43, resigned following the completion of the disposal of the entire interest in the trustee-manager from Macquarie Group Holdings to Dynami Vision.

He took on the position in October 2014.