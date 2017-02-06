On The Move

Envictus International Holdings

Khor Sin Kok: Appointed deputy group chief executive officer from Feb 1. Mr Khor, 60, had worked for the Envictus Group from November 1996 to June 2014, with his last-held position being the deputy group chief operating officer. He was key in setting up the factory and business operations of Etika Dairies, a manufacturer of condensed milk which was sold to Asahi Group Southeast Asia Holdings in June 2014.

Keppel Reit Management

Jesline Goh Hwee Peng: Appointed chief executive officer of the trust manager from Feb 1. Ms Goh, 43, will be responsible for working with the board to determine the strategy for Keppel Reit. She was previously consultant at Mercatus Co-operative and, before that, deputy chief executive officer of Perennial Real Estate Holdings.

ISDN Holdings

Christine Ho Ting Wai: Appointed chief financial officer from Feb 1. Ms Ho, 41, joined the group in June last year and has been responsible for the financial management, financial reporting and internal control functions of the group. She was previously financial controller at Hysendal Enterprises.

YuuZoo Corporation

Lim Aik Bin: Ceased to be the chief financial officer from Feb 1. Mr Lim, 57, left due to non-compliance with his employment agreement, the company said. He was appointed to the post on Aug 1 last year.

SIIC Environment Holdings

Tan Kai Teck: Appointed chief financial officer from Feb 3. Mr Tan, 47, will oversee the group's accounting, financial treasury and tax matters. His predecessor, Mr Xu Zhan, remains an executive director.