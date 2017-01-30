On The Move

M&C Reit Management

Kenny Kim: Appointed independent non-executive director with effect from Jan 25.

Mr Kim, 49, is also senior adviser and a member of the executive committee at RRJ Capital, one of the largest private equity funds in Asia.

Singapore eDevelopment

Wong Tat Keung: Appointed independent director with effect from Jan 27.

Mr Wong, 46, has a background in accounting and auditing. He has also served as an independent non-executive director at various listed companies, including Roma Group, Heng Fai Enterprises and Singhaiyi Group.

Cordlife Group

Choo Boon Yong: Will be group chief financial officer with effect from Feb 1.

Mr Choo, 48, was group chief financial officer at Seksun Group from August 2014 to January this year.

Sarine Technologies

Uzi Levami: Will step down as chief executive with effect from May 1.

Mr Levami, 65, is leaving for succession reasons, due to his age and personal considerations. He will continue to serve as an executive director.

Lendlease

Keith Low: Appointed head of asset management for Asia with effect from Jan 23.

Mr Low has more than 10 years' experience across Asia in retail development, asset management and investment management. He held various roles at CapitaLand Mall Asia before joining Lendlease.