OCBC customers can browse SPH mags online

Dog-eared magazines in waiting rooms may soon be a thing of the past.

Since Tuesday, OCBC Bank branch customers hooked up to the bank's free Wi-Fi have been able to peruse more than 100 magazines online while waiting to be served.

The tie-up with Singapore Press Holdings' SPH Magazines unit gives customers access to the digital versions of titles such as Her World, Torque, Young Parents and Men's Health at 34 of OCBC's 51 branches islandwide. Monthly subscription fees for SPH Magazines' offerings normally range from $2 to $30.

Customers who log on to OCBC's in-store wireless network will be directed to the OCBC-SPH WiFi Library service, where they can download the "MyNewsstand" app to access the digital magazines.

However, the free digital magazine library can be used only at selected bank branches.

These include outlets in heartland shopping centres, such as Hougang Mall and Jurong Point, Frank branches like those at Singapore Polytechnic, Nanyang Technological University and the Singapore Management University and downtown OCBC branch locations, such as ION Orchard and Marina Bay Financial Centre.

OCBC chief operating officer Ching Wei Hong said: "This (partnership) is the first of its kind, made possible by today's digital capabilities, in terms of the scale and generous access involved.

"Some 300,000 interactions take place at our branches monthly and, now, customers will be able to enjoy the free digital access to these magazines during their visits."

SPH Magazines chief executive Loh Yew Seng said: "This new collaboration will give our readers and advertisers the added advantage of accessing our titles any time, at their convenience."