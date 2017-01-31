NTU, NUS climb global MBA course rankings

Singapore's top business schools rose up the ranks of the Financial Times' (FT) annual global ranking of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, released yesterday.

Nanyang Technological Uni- versity's (NTU) Nanyang Business School took joint 24th place with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business in the United States, up from 29th last year. Just below them is National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School in 26th place, up from 32nd last year.

Insead, which has a campus in Singapore, was named the world's best business school for the second year running. It was lauded for a strong international culture - given its campuses both in France and here - and an extensive alumni network. The FT ranked it third for international mobility and sixth for international course experience.

Stanford Graduate School of Business rose to second place from fifth, while The Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania climbed to third spot from fourth.

Several prestigious schools slipped in the 2017 ranking.

Harvard Business School fell two places to fourth spot, the first time in nine years it is outside of the top three. London Business School fell three places to sixth, its worst showing in 14 years.

The FT ranking is based on surveys of business schools and their graduates of 2013. MBA programmes are assessed according to career progression of their alumni, schools' idea generation and the diversity of students and faculties.

Three years after graduation, Stanford's MBA graduates earn the highest annual salaries on average - US$195,000 (S$278,000) - but the top 15 MBA programmes are closely matched in terms of income, career progress and satisfaction, BusinessBecause, a business school news website, noted from the FT ranking.

All but one of the top MBA courses have alumni salaries over US$150,000 - a salary increase of at least 100 per cent on pre-MBA pay.

An NTU MBA graduate goes on to earn US$126,218 on average, while the NUS MBA graduate would be making US$131,760.

In terms of offering good value for money, Nanyang Business School came in 26th globally, while NUS Business School is 33rd.