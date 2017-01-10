New Keppel Reit chief exec officer appointed

Keppel Reit said yesterday that Ms Jesline Goh will be appointed as chief executive officer-designate of the Reit manager with effect from today.

She will replace Ms Ng Hsueh Ling as chief executive officer on Feb 1.

Ms Ng, 50, is relinquishing her role as CEO and executive director of the Reit manager, to take on a new role as director of new businesses at Keppel Corp, from Feb 1. She has been CEO since August 2009.

This change is part of the Keppel group's regular rotation and succession planning for key executives, the group said in a statement.

Ms Goh, 43, has more than 18 years of experience in investment and corporate finance, of which more than 12 years were spent in real estate investment management, asset management, creation of real estate funds, financing and strategic capital management.

She was formerly deputy CEO (Singapore) of Perennial Real Estate Holdings. Prior to that, she was with the CapitaLand Group, where her last appointment was deputy CEO of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management and concurrently deputy country head (Singapore) of CapitaLand Mall Asia.

Marissa Lee