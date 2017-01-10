New Bukit Panjang mall opens

SINGAPORE - Hillion Mall will open on Feb 24 in Bukit Panjang, catering to more than 220,000 residents and 760,000 commuters.

The mall obtained its temporary occupation permit on Dec 30.

It has more than 100 retail shops, making up more than 90 per cent of the mall's net lettable area of about 174,730 square feet.

The mall, which was developed by Sim Lian JV (BP Retail), has dedicated about one-third of the mall to food and beverage, while almost 45 per cent of the retail space has been allocated to lifestyle choices.

It is directly connected to Bukit Panjang MRT Station via an underpass at basement three.