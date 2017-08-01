More than 1,000 applicants at weekend hiring exercise that went viral online: 3M Singapore

SINGAPORE - Manufacturing giant 3M's latest walk-in recruitment exercise, which generated online buzz over the weekend, was held to fill several dozen production openings, the company said on Tuesday (August 2).

More than 1,000 job applications were received, a spokesman said in a statement.

A video showing the long queue outside 3M Singapore's premises has been circulating widely online, with about 100,000 views on social media website All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page.

The 3M Singapore spokesman clarified that the hiring move was part of the $135 million revamp for its manufacturing plant in Tuas that was announced in 2016.

The vacancies reportedly included "dozens" of posts for production staff such as operators, production technicians, lab assistants and maintenance workers.

"Our recruitment exercises take place across different platforms several times a year, depending on business needs," said the spokesman.

It was previously reported that 3M Singapore's Tuas plant expansion would add about 100 workers to its headcount by the end of 2018.

The spokesman declined to specify the exact number of positions available or filled, citing corporate confidentiality.

Singapore's labour market outlook remains uneven, the Manpower Ministry has said, with an overall unemployment rate of 2.2 per cent at present.

Employment in the manufacturing sector fell for the 11th straight quarter in the second quarter with 2,500jobs lost.