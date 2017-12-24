More interest now in ethical investing

The Singapore chief executive and head of South-east Asia at HSBC Global Asset Management discusses his outlook on Asia and investing opportunities in the latest in our series featuring fund managers and leading market experts.

Mr Puneet Chaddha, 52, has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, spanning disciplines such as currency trading and advisory, consumer lending, capital markets and corporate banking.

He has been at HSBC Group for about 20 years, with the last 14 years as a business leader.

Prior to his current role, Mr Chaddha was chief executive of HSBC's Global Asset Management business in India, where he was awarded CEO of the Year - India for 2013 at the Best of Best Awards presented by Asia Asset Management, Hong Kong.

An engineering graduate, Mr Chaddha also holds a management degree. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he completed the Advanced Management Programme. A keen golfer, his other interests include collecting antiques and travelling.

HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of HSBC Group, has assets under management of around US$462 billion (S$630 billion), as at Sept 30, 2017.

Q What is the HSBC Global Asset Management investment and fund management philosophy?

A We want our investments to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. Breaking this down, every stock has a "fair" price which reflects its intrinsic worth. This price tends to be impacted in the short term by "noise", such as market sentiment, industry-specific news, geopolitical developments and demand/ supply.

This gap between the "fair" value and the prevailing "noise" presents an opportunity to buy or sell the asset. As this can be a subjective process, we have developed a framework which ensures that the decisions we make are consistent and take the risk factors into account so they're not overly dependent on one person's view. This also ensures discipline on how we evaluate and make investment decisions.

Q What is your buy and sell discipline?

A Our initial screening identifies the most attractive companies on this basis, ranked in order, and our research verifies the company's profitability and sustainability. Having identified a company that meets these criteria, we will look to buy it.

We will typically sell a company when its rankings deteriorate. This could happen for two reasons: as a result of increasing valuation, which could indicate our investment thesis is playing out, and/or a change in fundamentals that will have a material effect on the company's sustainable profitability.

Q In what direction is the industry heading and how is HSBC evolving?

A We see good potential across Asia, with greater uptake of actively managed asset management funds as the middle class continues to expand and investors become more sophisticated. Investors are also showing greater interest in "ethical" investing which, in addition to strong financials, looks for companies that adhere to stronger environmental and societal guidelines. This is something we're looking into and we're hoping to launch these kinds of dedicated funds in Singapore.

Q With so many competing funds available on the market, is income growth the only thing investors should look for?

A This is not an easy question to answer as the right response would need to take into account an investor's personal situation such as their financial goals and risk appetite. One trend that we've noticed is a preference for multi-asset solutions which allow investors to achieve stable long-term returns with relatively lower risk.

What I would recommend is for investors to also consider the fund house product provider and to feel comfortable with its track record and financial stability.

I also find that investors in some South-east Asian countries have been focused on domestic products. They are slowly but surely opening up to global fund ranges. My sense is that this trend will gather pace in the years to come.

Q How would you describe what happened in 2017?

A 2017 has been a year of spectacular investment returns across a variety of asset classes. This stands out against the much lower expectations investors had at the beginning of the year. What's more, when we look back over the past five years, investors have enjoyed strong annual returns over that entire period.

What is really important to understand is that, this year, the good performance of markets has been driven by very strong corporate profits, so by the "real economy".

Q Looking ahead, what are the opportunities in 2018?

A The forces that were making the environment "just right" are beginning to wane, and what comes next is "a little less". There is very little risk of recession but, although in emerging markets there is still some good economic momentum, things are getting a bit flatter in the rest of the world.

Inflation remains low, given the current rates of economic growth and low unemployment rates. It is also still below central bank targets. But we expect it to start building up, especially in the United States.

Finally, economic policy is becoming a bit less business-friendly. Interest rates will continue going up and the fiscal policy environment could be a small drag on business too - although the outlook on this is uncertain and could end up being a bit more positive. What we think we will have is an economic environment that will still be okay for risk assets like equities, but less positive than what we got in 2017.

Q And the biggest risks for 2018?

A Investing is not without risk, and the value of investments can go down as well as up. In the current environment, several possible risks stand out in particular. Many analysts have said we are "due a recession", but economies don't run on clocks and we don't think this is currently a risk. Global growth is currently at its fastest rate since 2010, and growth in emerging markets looks solid for the time being.

Another topic that markets are worried about is we might see central banks focusing more and more on financial stability, and making an error in their policy because of this. The fear is that this change in policy could lead to an economic recession. Again, we are not convinced that this is likely to happen.

The major risk that we do see is if inflation started to build up to a point where it forced central banks to raise interest rates faster than expected. The way many asset classes are priced today would mean there would have to be a significant adjustment in financial market prices... And there may not be many "safe haven" options for investors to retreat to. Watching the economic indicators on global growth and inflation will be critical.

Q What is your investment advice for the Asian investor in 2018?

A Diversification is key to capture growth from different Asian economies and reduce geographic and asset class concentration risks.

Taking a long-term perspective by staying invested is a sensible investment approach for retail investors. Also, choose a fund provider that truly understands the dynamics of the region and has a track record of being in Asia.

Q What keeps you awake at night?

A I feel I am a fortunate guy because I sleep well at night, to be candid with you. However, if we did not make a difference for our clients, that would certainly keep me tossing and turning all night.

Q If I am not an investment strategist, I would be... ?

A I am very happy and focused at the moment, overseeing the asset management business in South-east Asia, so it's hard to see myself doing something else. Having said that, I must admit I am a massive golf fan. Maybe I still have a chance to become a golf pro, who knows, or maybe in another life!