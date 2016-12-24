Money Briefs: Modest rise in US consumer spending

Modest rise in US consumer spending

WASHINGTON • United States consumer spending increased modestly in November as household income failed to rise for the first time in nine months, suggesting the economy slowed in the fourth quarter after growing briskly in the preceding period.

The economy, however, remains on solid footing as other data on Thursday showed new orders for capital goods rising last month amid demand for machinery, indicating that some of the oil-related drag on business spending was fading.

And while the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid hit a six-month high last week, it remained below a level that is associated with labour market strength.

REUTERS

Philippine group Ayala in power deal

MANILA • Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp said yesterday that two groups of companies in which its energy unit has stakes will acquire Chevron's geothermal assets in Indonesia and the Philippines, earlier valued at US$3 billion (S$4.3 billion).

Ayala, owned by one of the Philippines' richest clans, is looking to expand its power generation business and is aiming to boost capacity to up to 2,000MW by 2020.

AC Energy Holdings, as part of the Indonesian and Philippine groups of companies, has signed share sale and purchase agreements with the Chevron group composed of Chevron Global Energy, Union Oil Company of California and their affiliates, Ayala said in a statement.

REUTERS