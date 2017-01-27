Money Briefs: Microsoft CEO joins Starbucks board

Microsoft CEO joins Starbucks board

NEW YORK • Starbucks has nominated Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella to its board at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on technology to drive sales.

The announcement comes a month after former Microsoft executive Kevin Johnson was named Starbucks CEO to replace co-founder Howard Schultz. The world's biggest coffee chain is investing heavily in expanding its digital capabilities.

"Satya Nadella will bring extensive experience and an understanding of how technology will be used and experienced around the world," Starbucks said in a statement.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse may move jobs to Dublin

ZURICH • Credit Suisse Group is exploring options for expanding in Dublin, as Britain moves closer to exiting the European Union, sources have said.

The Irish capital is emerging as a favoured location for the bank's so-called back-office jobs, said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified because a final decision has not been made.

The bank is also considering cities including Frankfurt as it develops plans for moving jobs to adapt to Brexit, said the source.

Credit Suisse board member Noreen Doyle said in Dublin on Tuesday that the bank is in the "early stages" of examining alternatives to Britain as it plans for Brexit's implications.

BLOOMBERG