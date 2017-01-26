Money Briefs: HK Exchange Fund posts $11b investment income

HK Exchange Fund posts $11b investment income

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posted investment income of HK$61 billion (S$11.2 billion) last year, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said yesterday.

The figure compared with an adjusted HK$15.8 billion investment loss in 2015. The Fund saw an investment loss of HK$30 billion in the fourth quarter, said chief executive Norman Chan. That compared with adjusted investment income of HK$47.1 billion in the third quarter, HK$18.9 billion in the second and HK$25.4 billion in the first.

REUTERS

BSE draws bids for 17 times the shares in IPO

MUMBAI • BSE, the operator of Asia's oldest bourse and the nation's first stock exchange to list, received bids for about 17 times the shares in an initial public offering ending yesterday.

Bids were placed for 181.5 million shares compared with 10.8 million shares on offer as of 1.45pm local time, according to National Stock Exchange data.

Singapore Exchange, Caldwell India Holdings and Acacia Banyan Partners were among big investors selling shares in the bourse, a draft sale document filed with the regulator in September showed.

BLOOMBERG