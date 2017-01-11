Mediacorp veteran is new mm2 Asia CEO

A day after it was announced that he had resigned from Mediacorp, its former deputy chief executive, Mr Chang Long Jong, has emerged as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of mm2 Asia, a movie, TV and online content-production company.

He will helm mm2 Asia - which is listed on the Catalist board - with effect from April 3, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing yesterday.

Mr Chang is succeeding Mr Melvin Ang Wee Chye, who will continue to be CEO until Mr Chang's appointment takes effect. The latter is serving out his three-month notice with Mediacorp.

As CEO, Mr Chang, 56, will manage business operations, with a focus on the production division and sourcing of new business opportunities for the group.

On Monday, Mediacorp had revealed in a memo to staff that Mr Chang had resigned after 30 years with the broadcasting entity.

On his role at mm2 Asia, he said in a statement that he looks forward to helping to lead the group to become "the leading producer of films, TV and online content, and media and entertainment company in Asia".



Mr Chang Long Jong (above) will manage business operations at mm2 Asia, freeing up time for the company's executive chairman to cultivate the North Asia market.



Mr Ang, who is also executive chairman of mm2 Asia, said: "I believe that with his (Mr Chang) coming on board, I will be able to focus my energy and attention on the burgeoning North Asia market, which is crucial for our next phase of growth."

The company has had a hand in more than 80 films across Asia since 2008, including co-producing hits such as the Ah Boys To Men and Long Long Time Ago series and distributing titles such as Malaysia's The Journey and Taiwan's Café.Waiting.Love.