Mediacorp deputy chief exec resigns

Mediacorp deputy chief executive and chief customer officer Chang Long Jong has resigned.

Mediacorp CEO Shaun Seow said in a memo to staff yesterday: "I've worked closely with Long Jong over the last five years and will certainly miss his wise counsel. Many of our colleagues have also benefited from his generous guidance and calm coaching."

There will be no new deputy chief executive.

Ms Debra Soon, who is head of the family (English) and premier audience segments, will replace Mr Chang as chief customer officer.

The chief customer officer oversees the customer group, one of six in the organisation. "Debra's mix of strategic vision, passion and customer-centricity makes her the natural choice for the role of chief customer officer," Mr Seow said.

Mr Chang, 56, who is serving out his three-month notice, said: "Mediacorp is reinventing itself to stay relevant to today's audiences and I am privileged to have helped steer the transformation with him.

"The last 31 years have been an exhilarating and fulfilling journey."

Ms Soon, 46, said: "Shaun and Long Jong have been my mentors and I have learnt much from them over the years, especially from their leadership and humility."