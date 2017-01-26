Marina Bay Sands' Q4 profit up by 8%

Marina Bay Sands reported a net profit of US$366 million (S$519.4 million) in the Oct-Dec quarter - an 8 per cent rise year on year.
Marina Bay Sands reported a net profit of US$366 million (S$519.4 million) in the Oct-Dec quarter - an 8 per cent rise year on year. PHOTO: SPH
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands reported a net profit of US$366 million (S$519.4 million) in the Oct-Dec quarter, an 8 per cent rise year on year, boosted by stronger contributions from its casino, hotel and the mall.

Revenue was 2.8 per cent higher at US$723 million over a 5.6 per cent rise in casino revenue to S$563 million.

Rolling chip volume was around 18.4 per cent lower at US$8.26 billion, while the non-rolling chip drop was 2.6 per cent lower at US$951 million.

Revenue from rooms was 8 per cent higher at US$95 million, while revenue from its mall business was 4.8 per cent higher at US$44 million.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping