Marina Bay Sands' Q4 profit up by 8%

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands reported a net profit of US$366 million (S$519.4 million) in the Oct-Dec quarter, an 8 per cent rise year on year, boosted by stronger contributions from its casino, hotel and the mall.

Revenue was 2.8 per cent higher at US$723 million over a 5.6 per cent rise in casino revenue to S$563 million.

Rolling chip volume was around 18.4 per cent lower at US$8.26 billion, while the non-rolling chip drop was 2.6 per cent lower at US$951 million.

Revenue from rooms was 8 per cent higher at US$95 million, while revenue from its mall business was 4.8 per cent higher at US$44 million.