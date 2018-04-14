MAS allows Sing$ to rise; Q1 estimates show 4.3% growth

It was widely expected by market observers, and yesterday the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed it - the Singdollar is being allowed to strengthen slightly.

Steady economic growth and signs of increased inflation promp-ted MAS to make its move to return the currency to a "modest and gradual appreciation path" after two years in a neutral stance.

Its decision was timely given that official flash estimates out yesterday put gross domestic product growth in the first quarter at a brisk 4.3 per cent.

The slightly stronger Singdollar will help rein in inflation by making imports a little cheaper, while anyone heading overseas should get a bit more bang for his buck.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS