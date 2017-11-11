Market highlights

1. The SGX's reinstatement of the lunch break on Monday is unlikely to result in a large growth of overall daily volumes, analysts at Nomura's Instinet Pacific said in a report.

2. Sunpower is expanding its green investment business through acquiring Qingdao Xinyuan Thermal Power.

3. Noble Group retreated after another quarter of massive losses. The stock slumped two cents or 7.4 per cent to 25 cents following a third-quarter net loss of US$1.17 billion, taking its losses for the year so far to US$3.05 billion.

4. Destini and listed Federal International (2000) have entered into a joint venture to look at the business of drilling and related services in the oil and gas sector.

5. Falcon Energy is reviewing the statutory demand it has received from AmBank and is seeking legal advice on this matter.