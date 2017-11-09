Market highlights

1. Best World International's third-quarter net profit rose 36 per cent to $12.2 million, driven by lower distribution and administrative costs. Revenue was $46.8 million, down 10 per cent from a year earlier.

2. CSE Global posted a 25 per cent fall in net profit to $3 million for the third quarter. Revenue grew by nearly 6 per cent from $80.9 million last year to $85.6 million, mainly due to growth in the Americas region, particularly in oil and gas.

3. New York-listed brokerage powerhouse Charles Schwab launched its Singapore office, aimed at giving Asian investors greater access to the United States market.

4. Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia is considering going private as it returned to profitability in the first quarter from a loss a year earlier, with continued improvements expected in the second and third quarters.

5. Dutch bank ABN Amro reported a surprise 11 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit at €673 million (S$1.08 billion), as its loan book grew while expenses fell.