Market highlights

1. Viking Offshore said it has used $1.5 million, representing about 44 per cent of the net proceeds of $3.41 million raised from its rights-cum-warrants issue, towards the partial repayment of a loan granted by Tembusu to Viking LR2.

2. AusGroup has received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of new shares on the mainboard, which it is issuing in a placement to settle a A$2.7 million (S$2.85 million) debt.

3. Global Palm Resources bought back 61,500 shares from the market yesterday at 40 cents apiece, spending a total of $24,742.15 for the purchase. The firm has bought back 954,000 shares since April 25.

4. Duty Free International yesterday reported a profit before income tax of RM22 million (S$7 million) for the first quarter, down 12.5 per cent from the same period a year ago, partly due to foreign exchange losses.

5. Oxley Holdings has been granted an option to purchase a property at 231, Pasir Panjang Road for $121 million. It is a freehold property with a land area of about 8,326 sq m that is zoned for residential use.