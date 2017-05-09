Market highlights

1. The Singapore Exchange has bought back 150,000 of its shares at prices between $7.42 and $7.43 for a total of $1,114,623.

2. Offshore marine player Ezion expects a net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, owing to the depreciation of the US dollar which has resulted in a material foreign-exchange loss on its liabilities, which are in Singdollars.

3. Singapore-listed jewellery firm Soo Kee said the period before agreeing on whether to enter into a joint venture in Thailand with Aurora Design has been extended by 60 days, in addition to the initial 90 days.

4. Offshore and marine group ASL Marine expects to report a net loss for the third quarter ended March 31, owing to lower operating profit and increased administrative expenses, among other factors.

5. Seroja Investments expects a loss for the quarter ended March 31, mainly as a result of lower revenue, caused by lower cargo volumes as well as lower average freight rates for the period under review.