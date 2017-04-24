Mapletree Industrial Trust Q4 DPU up 2.5%

SINGAPORE - Mapletree Industrial Trust has posted a fourth quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.88 Singapore cents, up 2.5 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Net property income for the three months ended March 31 was S$65.97 million, up 6.4 per cent from S$62 million a year ago on higher gross revenue.

This was due mainly to higher rental rates at the trust's flatted factories, high-tech buildings and stack-up/ramp-up buildings, as well as revenue contribution from phase one of the build-to-suit project for Hewlett-Packard Singapore from mid-December 2016.

The amount available for distribution was $51.8 million, up 2.7 per cent from S$50.4 million a year ago.

This was largely due to higher net property income, but partially offset by higher borrowing costs and manager's management fees.

The Reit manager said that despite positive data about the manufacturing sector in Singapore, the business environment remains uncertain amid global trade uncertainties and rising interest rates.

"The continued supply of competing industrial space and movement of tenants are expected to exert pressure on rental and occupancy rates," it said.