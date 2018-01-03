Manufacturing drives Q4 growth

The Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.

This was higher than economists' expectations of 2.6 per cent growth, but moderated from the 5.4 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter, according to advance estimates out yesterday.

The latest numbers come after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message on Sunday that the economy expanded 3.5 per cent for the whole of 2017 - more than double initial forecasts.

Manufacturing was once again the key growth driver in the fourth quarter, expanding 6.2 per cent year on year. Services, which make up two-thirds of the economy, expanded by 3 per cent, moderating slightly from the 3.2 per cent growth in the preceding three months.

