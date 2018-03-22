KPMG in Singapore acquires mobile app developer

KPMG in Singapore has acquired the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Rainmaker Labs, a Singapore-headquartered enterprise developer and consultancy focused on mobile applications for businesses.

The move, which is the accounting firm's first acquisition in recent years, is part of its aim to offer clients a mobile-first, end-to-end suite of digital solutions that can include the creation and deployment of digital platforms and applications in South-east Asia, KPMG said.

"This acquisition primes us to scale our in-house digital capabilities and increase our bench strength in digital innovation, co-creation and solutions deployment, creating a powerhouse of end-to-end digital transformation services and enterprise solutions," KPMG in Singapore managing partner Ong Pang Thye said in a statement.

He added that the acquisition gives KPMG more opportunities to serve its various clients within the Asean digital economy.

Rainmaker Labs co-founder Alex Leong said: "Rainmaker Labs and KPMG share the same vision... and a history of collaborating on digital projects with successful outcomes."

The move also highlights KPMG's strategy of expanding via acquisitions as well as by organic growth. In the US, KPMG last month completed its acquisition of the Identity and Access Management (IAM) business of Cyberinc, one of the world's largest independent IAM technology providers.