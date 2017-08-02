Koh Boon Hwee appointed to GIC's board of directors

Sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed corporate titan and technology investor Koh Boon Hwee to its board of directors.

The appointment, announced yesterday, takes effect from Aug 14.

Mr Koh has been a member of GIC's investment board, which assists the directors in the oversight of the investment process and deliberation of significant deals, since January last year.

GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr Koh to the GIC board. He is a distinguished corporate leader and entrepreneur, and is well-placed to contribute to GIC's investment strategy and organisational development."

Mr Koh, who has a first-class honours degree in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA (Distinction) from Harvard Business School, began his career in 1977 at Hewlett-Packard. He rose to become its managing director in Singapore from 1985 to 1990.

From 1991 to 2000, he was executive chairman of the Wuthelam Group. He has worn multiple corporate hats, including that of chairman at Singapore Telecom, Singapore Airlines and DBS Bank.

He is now chairman of private equity firm Credence Partners, Sunningdale Tech, Yeo Hiap Seng and Agilent Technologies, among others. He is also chairman of the Nanyang Technological University board.

Mr Koh has invested in gaming company Razer and up-and-coming start-ups like edtech firm Cialfo and travel company BeMyGuest.

GIC has been investing in a range of assets in recent years, from tech and student housing to pizza restaurants and a genealogy platform, as it looks for deals in a more uncertain economic and geopolitical climate.