Keppel wins S$55.8 million contract for tension leg wellhead platform

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corp unit Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has secured a US$40 million (S$55.8 million) contract to provide engineering and construction management support services for the Repsol Ca Rong Do Tension Leg Wellhead Platform (TLWP) to be built in Vietnam.

The contract was awarded by PTSC Mechanical & Construction, the service arm of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), which is the main contractor for the TLWP.

The TLWP will be the first in Vietnam and, when installed, the first three-column TLWP in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Keppel's work on the wellhead platform comprises hull and mooring engineering, topsides basic engineering as well as construction management support services.

When completed, the TLWP will be deployed in the Ca Rong Do field development offshore southern Vietnam.

The platform will be located in a water depth of 320 metres and host up to 20 wells including oil production, water injection and gas injection.