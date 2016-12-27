JTC launches three sites under industrial government land sales programme

SINGAPORE - JTC has launched two Confirmed List sites at Woodlands Industrial Park E8/E7 and Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 17), as well as one Reserve List site at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) under the second half of Industrial Government Land Sales ( IGLS) Programme.

These are the final two of the seven Confirmed List sites, and last of the three Reserve List sites, a release issued on Tuesday (Dec 27) stated.

A land parcel under the reserved system will be released for sale only if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the Government or when there is sufficient market interest for the site.

The 0.88 ha site at Woodlands Industrial Park E8/E7 and the 0.49 ha site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 17) are zoned for Business-2 development with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Both sites have a 20-year tenure.

The 2.41 ha Reserve List site at Tuas South Link 1 (Plot 13) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.0.

JTC is the government agency responsible for the development of industrial infrastructure to support and catalyse the growth of industries, and the launch of the sites is part of the Government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.