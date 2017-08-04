'Jobs for life' now an extinct concept: Poll

It has become the norm for workers to switch jobs every few years, making the lifelong career in one organisation a thing of the past in Singapore and Hong Kong.

That is according to human resources firm Randstad's latest Workmonitor Research, which found that 73 per cent of employees globally felt that a "job for life" was an extinct concept.

This sentiment was much higher across the region, with 83 per cent of those polled in Singapore and Hong Kong in the three months to June 30 feeling that lifelong jobs no longer existed. In Malaysia, 76 per cent of employees felt the same way.

Mr Michael Smith, managing director for Randstad Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, attributed the demise of lifelong jobs and careers to the growing willingness of employees to move across organisations and specialisations to define career paths based on their own requirements.

The survey, which covered 34 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas, was conducted via an online questionnaire with a minimum of 400 interviews per country.