IT workers may see salaries grow by 15% next year: Survey

SINGAPORE - Employees in IT could reap salaries increases of around 15 per cent next year, going by a survey on Monday (Dec 11).

This would be well above the average rise of 6.8 per cent expected for office workers and national average of 4 per cent seen in 2016.

Specialist recruiter Robert Half said in a report that 92 per cent of the chief investment officers polled plan to give out chunky salary increases to their IT staff over the next 12 months.

But there are still a few who will be keeping a lid on increases, with 67 per cent citing a lack of financial resources or the ned to reduce costs, while 17 per cent said their staff salaries are already at market rate or that their employees are underperforming.

The annual study, which was commissioned by Robert Half conducted in June to July, surveyed 75 chief investment officers and chief technology officers in Singapore.

"While wage growth has remained steady over the past several years, Singapore's IT leaders need to understand the value remuneration has in retaining their top performing talent," said Mr Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, managing director of Robert Half Singapore.

"The city-state's IT workers operate within a limited talent pool, are acutely aware of their market value and with highly sought-after skills are more inclined to leave an organisation if they are offered a more attractive remuneration package elsewhere.

"While a higher salary is a prime motivator for top performers, it is important that both employers and employees consider alternative incentives other than more pay."

Mr Imbert-Bouchard noted that benefits such as flexible working arrangements, additional leave and more professional development opportunities "can be just as motivating to staff as an increase in salary".