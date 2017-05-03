Ipos chief chairs UN copyright committee

The chief of Singapore's intellectual property office has been elected chairman of the United Nations' committee on copyright.

The election of Mr Daren Tang - a first for Singapore - took place on Monday in Geneva during the 34th session of the Wipo copyright committee, Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) stated.

Wipo, or the World Intellectual Property Organisation, is a specialised UN agency.

Mr Tang, who is the chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos), will replace Mr Martin Moscoso Villacorta of Peru.

Mr Tang will chair the standing committee on copyright and related rights, which focuses on copyright matters and international collaboration.

He will help steer the committee's discussions on developments to the global copyright regime during his two-year stint, the MCI noted, adding that the appointment was a testament to Mr Tang's extensive experience in intellectual property and trade.

"I am humbled and honoured," Mr Tang said. "Together with all Wipo member states, we will continue our efforts to help make a difference, and develop a vibrant and robust global copyright system that fosters creativity and drives economic growth."

A 2014 Wipo study found that copyright industries contributed an average 5.2 per cent to national gross domestic product (GDP) across 42 nations, and 5.3 per cent to national employment, the MCI statement said.

In Singapore, copyright industries contributed 6.2 per cent to both GDP and national employment, it added.

Wipo director general Francis Gurry welcomed the election, saying: "Mr Tang brings extensive experience in IP policymaking, as a key player in developing Singapore to become a global IP hub in Asia."