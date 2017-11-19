Tried-and-tested solutions for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can access a variety of easy-to-use digital processes that have been tried and tested.

That peace of mind comes because the solutions have been evaluated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and are supported by government grants under a programme called the SMEs Go Digital Programme.

The vetting procedures the programme entails can also give SMEs confidence in the vendor's reliability.

The solutions range from digital ordering and payment to supply chain optimisation and resource and billing management.

Since the SMEs Go Digital programme's inception in April this year, more than 450 firms have adopted the pre-qualified solutions, bringing in more than $8 million in revenue for local technology suppliers.

Firms can also ask the SME Centre and SME Digital Tech Hub for assistance on how best to use the recently unveiled Industry Digital Plans, which aim to guide businesses in technology adoption.

The Sunday Times highlights two companies that have reaped benefits from such solutions.

HAI ZHONG BAO

Hai Zhong Bao, a home-grownzi char chain of coffee shops, recently implemented an ordering and payment solution to manage its online pick-up and delivery orders as well as in-store customer ordering process.

Powered by Getz, a SMEs Go Digital provider, the solution streamlines the entire ordering, payment and fulfilment process across all channels to one iPad in the store.

Zi charis a Hokkien term to describe a wide offering of dishes similar to home-cooked meals.

Mr Wilson Ang, the second-generation owner of Hai Zhong Bao, said: "We have implemented the digital solution at two of our seven outlets. The rest will be converted within the next 12 months."

Hai Zhong Bao has also complemented its online ordering service with other digital platforms, such as FoodPanda, to expand its business.

The results were immediate. Just three months after using such digital platforms, more than 20 per cent of its business comes from online orders.

The company also reaps 20 per cent cost savings on Getz compared with third-party ordering platforms while retaining its own customers. With Getz, the business is able to handle more sales with the same manpower with 100 per cent daily payment settlement accuracy.

Hai Zhong Bao had to train its staff in using these platforms - a painless process in the end, despite much apprehension among employees about the new technology.

Much to the delight of the management, staff were able to navigate these platforms pretty quickly. It takes only one service crew member to handle all in-store, pick-up and delivery orders with just one iPad.

Ms Wong Ah Chan, who has worked there for six years, said: "Technology used to give me headaches because food and beverage operations are very complex and things change very fast. Customers sometimes get angry if we do not respond fast enough.

"With Getz, I am able to accept or even amend orders within just a few clicks. There is nothing to worry about. The payment automation, kitchen automation, customer service automation are all very smart."

FREEHOUSE

Beer bar Freehouse in Boon Tat Street used to manually track its inventory of craft beer (16 beer taps), as well as canned and bottled offerings. As craft beer is a relatively new market, Freehouse had to gauge customers' demands and interest in trying out new flavours and brands.

The digital solution Revel Systems POS, a mobile order taker, allows Freehouse staff to send orders directly to the bar and kitchen without having to walk to a fixed ordering station.

Staff can find out what is available, as well as the percentage of alcohol in a drink and its tasting notes through the Revel POS. This enables a staff member to quickly advise and make recommendations to customers.

Furthermore, the Revel POS inventory tracking allows management to know what is selling well and what products to run promotions on, while keeping tabs on product and ingredient quantities.

Staff performances and their working schedules can be also tracked, keeping managers up to date on their attendance, sales, and upselling activities.

Another benefit of the digital makeover is that Freehouse can easily conduct customer surveys and find out their preferences via a social media platform.

For instance, Freehouse asked customers to vote for their choice of craft beer for its anniversary party.

The ale that garnered most votes was sold out within the first 30 minutes of the party, six times faster than the other craft beers.

Lorna Tan