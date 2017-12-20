Biopharma Tessa Therapeutics closes US$80m Temasek-led funding round

SINGAPORE - Biopharmaceutical company Tessa Therapeutics announced it has successfully completed a US$80 million funding round led by Singapore investment company Temasek.

The round was joined by EDBI, Karst Peak Capital, Heliconia, Heritas and other investors.

Describing itself as an "international clinical stage company focusing on T cell therapy for solid tumours", Tessa Therapeutics will use the funds to "advance its clinical pipeline" and to bring new therapies, based on the company's Virus Specific T cell (VST) platform, into clinical trials.

"Tessa's VST technology is showing compelling results in the treatment of solid tumours. The company is currently conducting a multi-centre Phase III trial targeting nasopharyngeal cancer and a Phase I trial targeting cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer."

Andrew Khoo, co-founder and CEO of Tessa Therapeutics, said: "Tessa plans to expand its global presence and advance next generation cellular therapies targeting a wide range of cancer indications".