Innovation creating more jobs in precision engineering: Dr Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE - As the precision engineering industry becomes more focused on innovation, new job opportunities are being created, said Dr Koh Poh Koon, Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Trade & Industry.

An additional 3,000 jobs at the PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) level are expected to be created in the precision engineering industry by 2020 under the Government's industry transformation plan.

Examples of new job roles include integration engineers, who implement digitisation on the shop floor and integrate systems across the manufacturing value chain; as well as development engineers, who develop and manage algorithms and software to translate digital and computing capabilities into real world situations, Dr Koh said on Tuesday.

"A key thrust of the precision engineering industry transformation maps is to support the training and skills upgrading of our workforce, so that they can take advantage of these new job opportunities," he said.

Dr Koh was speaking at the grand opening of precision engineering firm ASM Pacific Technology's second building and new innovation centre at Yishun industrial park.

ASM employs over 1,400 workers in Singapore.