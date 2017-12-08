Indonesia's Go-Jek to ride into Philippines next year

Indonesian motorbike-hailing start-up Go-Jek plans to set up operations in the Philippines early next year, with other South-east Asian countries to follow later that year, said the firm's chief technology officer yesterday.

Go-Jek, backed by private equity firms KKR & Co and Warburg Pincus, competes with Uber Technologies and Singapore-based Grab to woo customers in the South-east Asian market.

Mr Ajey Gore said in an interview that "almost all South-east Asian countries are on the radar over the next three, six to 12 months. The Philippines will be the first one just to figure out how things work." He declined to identify which other countries it would launch in next.

Mr Gore said his team would test some of Go-Jek's core services such as transportation and then payments, "just to pilot it, learn from mistakes". It would be the company's first such operation overseas, he added.

Key concerns were to test whether the company's data and systems applied elsewhere: In Indonesia, for example, motorcycles were more expensive than some cars because they could weave through traffic, making journeys faster, he said.

He said the company was also planning to roll out new services soon, including installing charging stations in retail outlets that users can access through their app. The company also plans to launch a laundry pick-up and delivery service.

REUTERS